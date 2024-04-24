Swiss Federal Police Chief Steps Down

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The director of the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), Nicoletta della Valle, is stepping down on January 31, 2025.

This content was published on April 24, 2024 - 14:48 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council approved the 62-year-old's resignation on Wednesday. A successor will be decided later.

Della Valle has been heading Fedpol for almost ten years. It was very important to her to turn the Federal Office into a police force, as the Federal Council wrote in a statement.

In the fight against terrorist threats and organised crime, it relied heavily on intensive cooperation with Swiss and foreign partner authorities.

“The Federal Council thanks Nicoletta della Valle for her work and her commitment to the safety of the Swiss population,” the statement said. According to the Federal Council, the position will soon be advertised publicly.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .