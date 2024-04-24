UNRWA's Role In Gaza Indispensable - Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Tuesday welcomed the recent reaffirmation of the neutrality and professionalism of the UNRWA, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



An independent review panel, led by Catherine Colonna, former French foreign minister, released a report noting the irreplaceable and indispensable role of UNRWA, the Jordan News Agency, reported.



Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed the importance of the report that underlines the global recognition of UNRWA's crucial role in assisting more than 5 million Palestine refugees in all its areas of operation.

He also highlighted UNRWA's critical position, especially in the war-torn Gaza Strip, adding that the agency has faced substantial challenges there, including the loss of 178 staff members due to Israeli gunfire and bombings.

Qudah also underscored UNRWA's unmatched expertise, resources, and infrastructure in responding to the humanitarian crisis affecting more than two million Palestinians in Gaza since October



Qudah also called on countries that have suspended their financial support to UNRWA to promptly reconsider their decision. He also rejected the Israeli government's misinformation campaign against UNRWA, emphasising that the agency's essential humanitarian work and commitment to UN principles should be acknowledged globally.

He praised the donor countries for their financial support to UNRWA and stressed the agency's ongoing mandate until a resolution to the Palestine refugee crisis is achieved in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions advocating for the right of Palestinian refugees to return and receive compensation.