Renowned for his

unparalleled ability to narrate the drama and emotion of football matches, poetic commentator Peter Drury has once again captured the imagination of fans worldwide for his passionate commentary during Arsenal's emphatic win over London rivals Chelsea in their Premier League clash.

On Tuesday night at the Emirates, Arsenal delivered a dominant performance against Chelsea, securing a commanding 5-0 victory. Goals from Ben White and Kai Havertz, each scoring twice, highlighted Arsenal's impressive display, with Leandro Trossard opening the scoring to set the tone for the match.

And the eloquent commentary during the London Derby by Peter Drury has once again sent fans into a tizzy. For years now, Peter Drury has captivated audiences around the globe, becoming a beloved figure in the world of sports broadcasting. His deep understanding of the game, coupled with his poetic descriptions and insightful analysis, has earned him a reputation as one of the premier football commentators of his generation.

Take a listen to Peter Drury's commentary during Arsenal vs Chelsea clash:

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta expresses confidence in his Arsenal team, believing they are energized by the possibility of Premier League success. Following their emphatic victory over Chelsea, which propelled them three points clear at the top of the table, Arteta sees his squad motivated and eager for the challenges ahead.

Arteta acknowledged the satisfaction his team felt after their resounding victory over their London rivals. However, he emphasized that he will continue to push for excellence from his players as they approach the final four games of the season.

The Arsenal manager indicated that his responsibility is to foster belief within the dressing room that they can outperform rivals Liverpool and Manchester City to secure the title.

"What I would like is that they can manage themselves in the dressing room, they know what we are playing for, they are so excited for it and they are so at it," Arteta told TNT Sports.

"All of them, the players that haven't played more, they have a very important role and they have been outstanding and that's what holds the team together.

My role is to keep demanding them, challenging them and in the moment making them believe they can do it because I think that's a very important thing as well.

We have a lot of games coming up, let's enjoy tonight and let's go back to work," the Arsenal boss added.

Arteta further said, "Very happy with the win, with the amount of chances and goals we scored. And with the clean sheet as well it shows the consistency.

We weren't disciplined enough with some stuff we did in the first half and we needed to be more disciplined and we did that in the second half."

Arsenal's three-point lead over Liverpool could be nullified if Jurgen Klopp's side triumphs over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday. However, the Premier League title still lies within Manchester City's grasp, as the defending champions are currently four points behind Arsenal but possess two games in hand.

Arsenal's next fixture will see them take on Tottenham in the highly anticipated North London derby on Sunday, under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta.