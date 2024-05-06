In Frontline, 125 Combat Engagements Took Place Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 2 missile and 120 air strikes, fired 89 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

Over the past day, the settlements of Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Synkivka, Vesele, Bilyi Kolodyaz, Doroshivka in Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv were subjected to air strikes; Spirne, Diliyivka, Vovche, Novosadove, Volodymyrivka, Kalynove, Paraskoviivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Lysychne, Semenivka, Illinka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Umanske, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Halytsynivka, Yevhenivka, Yelizavetivka, Urozhayne and Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region; Krynky in Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation remains unchanged in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

In the Kupiansk axis, our troops repelled 14 attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, Pishchane, Berestove in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman axis, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times near Nevske, Luhansk region; Novosadove and Torske, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut axis, our troops repelled 36 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Klishchiyivka, Vyymka, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka axis, our defenders repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Novopavlivka axis, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 27 times.

In the Orikhiv axis, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson axis, the enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, over the past day, the Russian occupants made three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the Defence Forces' aviation struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel and 4 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops struck 1 area of concentration of personnel, 3 radar stations, 2 air defence facilities, 2 artillery facilities and 3 other important enemy targets.