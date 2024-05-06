Russian Army Has Already Lost 475,300 Invaders In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to May 2024 amount to about 475,300 people, including another 1,040 people over the past day.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defence forces also destroyed 7380 (+5) Russian tanks , 14213 (+34) armoured combat vehicles, 12250 (+38) artillery systems, 1057 (+0) MLRS, 791 (+1) air defence systems, 349 (+0) aircraft, and 325 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 9683 (+47), cruise missiles - 2148 (+1), ships/boats - 26 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 16477 (+59), special equipment - 2008 (+6).

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, the Defence Forces aviation struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel and 4 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile units struck at 1 area of concentration of personnel, 3 radar stations, 2 air defence facilities, 2 artillery facilities and 3 other important facilities of the Russian army.

Photo: Konstantin Liberov