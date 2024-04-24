Srinagar LS Seat: PDP's Parra, Apni Party's Mir File Nomination Papers

Accompanied by senior party leaders, including PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Parra filed the nomination papers before Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, who is the returning officer of the constituency.

Talking to reporters later, Parra said the PDP will raise the voice of people of Kashmir in the Parliament.

“In this election, our endeavour is that the people of Kashmir will make Mehbooba Mufti's team successful so that we raise your voice in the biggest institution and represent your issues there,” Parra said.

“PDP is the only party which has raised the voice of people in the last five years. Our endeavour is to take this voice to New Delhi, Parliament and to the people of the country,” he added.

Asked about National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah's jibe that PDP is the 'C' team of the BJP, Parra said,“We do not want to lower the political discourse. We also appeal them to balance the discourse. The people here are in distress, they have no interest in such arguments and accusations. They want to know what we can give them.”“PDP will give voice to the people and we hope we will win all three seats,” he added.

Earlier, Parra travelled from Pulwama district of south Kashmir to Srinagar with hundreds of his supporters. He then reached the deputy commissioner's office here after making a brief stopover at the historic Clock Tower in the city centre.

Apni Party leader Mohammad Ashraf Mir also filed his nomination papers from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency

Accompanied by party leaders, Mir submitted his papers to Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, the returning officer of the constituency.

Talking to reporters later, Mir said his party's agenda is to restore“the honour and dignity that we have lost after 2019”. He was referring to the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

“Those enjoying there (in the Lok Sabha) for five years were trying to save their chair. They have lost the confidence of the people... I am confident about our victory,” Mir said.

Without naming the NC and PDP, the Apni Party leader said people have understood the politics of these parties.

“They have only done things for their own benefit. No one has listened to the people and even today, people are yearning for electricity, water and roads. We will not do the politics of lies and deceit. We will do the politics of honesty,” he added.

Earlier, Mir led a roadshow of his supporters from the party's headquarters at Sonwar to the deputy commissioner's office.

The last date for filing nominations for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is April 25, while it goes to polls on May 13.

