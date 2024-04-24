Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (April 25-27, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar : From cultural festivals to art exhibitions and sporting events, Qatar's calendar is packed with exciting events this weekend in Doha.

Here's a review of the diverse range of activities happening in and around Doha:

AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Quarter-Finals



April 25-26, 2024

With the group stage games, concluded, AFC U23 Asian Cup now has eight teams competing this weekend to qualify for the semis. Qatar, aiming for a place at the upcoming Paris Olympics, will play against 2016 champions Japan in one of the first four AFC U23 Asian Cup quarter-finals that will be played on April 25 and 26. Meanwhile, on the same day, Korea Republic will face Indonesia at 8:30pm in Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium. Meanwhile on Friday, April 26, Uzbekistan will face Saudi Arabia at 5pm followed by a match between Iraq and Vietnam at 8:30pm. For complete coverage on the games, click here.

Al Nahma Musical“Naham Al Khaleej"



April 26 - April 30, 2024

06:30pm to 08:30pm

Drama Theatre, Katara Cultural Village

The 4th edition of Al Nahma Musical, known as "Naham Al Khaleej", is scheduled to be held from April 26 to April 30, 2024. Al Nahma is a traditional maritime singing style deeply rooted in the folklore of Qatar and the GCC region. Contestants in the competition stand a chance to win substantial cash prizes, with QR50,000 awarded to the first-place winner, QR40,000 for second place, QR30,000 for third place and QR10,000 for fourth place. Additionally, there is a Judges Appreciation Award to recognize outstanding performances.

Bye Bye Tiberias (DFI at VOX)



April 25-27, 2024

7pm

Vox Cinemas, DFC

Doha Film Institute and Vox Cinemas Qatar bring the latest and critically acclaimed releases of independent cinemas from around the world.

This weekend features Bye Bye Tiberias, a documentary featuring Hiam Abbas who left Palestinian village in her early twenties to follow her dream of becoming an actress in Europe. The tickets, priced at QR44, QR55 and QR59 can be bought on Vox Cinemas website.

Katara Exhibition Of Antiques, Antiquities & Artifacts

April 25-30, 2024

12pm to 10pm

Katara Hall, Building 12

Autumn Trade Fair 2024



April 25 - May 10, 2024

9am to 10pm

Katara Cultural Village

From April 25, Katara Cultural Village will host the Autumn Trade Fair from 9am to 10pm. This event features the largest shopping tent in the southern area of Katara, offering a diverse array of goods for visitors to explore and enjoy.

Palestinian Cultural Heritage Festival 2024



April 24- May 4, 2024

4pm - 11pm

Katara Cultural Village - The Southern Side

The special edition of the Palestinian Cultural Heritage Festival will be held at Katara Cultural Village's Southern Side from April 24 to May 4, 2024, between 4pm and 11pm.

Teach Meets Green at Education City Microfarm



April 27, 2024

4 pm to 6 pm

Education City Microfarm

On April 27, educators are invited to the "Enriching Education through Agriculture" event at the Education City Microfarm's Academic Greenhouse. This event is tailored for educators and highlights how garden-based learning experiences can enhance various teaching objectives and curriculum standards.

Electric Idyll Exhibition by Pipilotti Rist



Until June 1, 2024

Saturday to Thursday: 9am – 7pm

Friday: 1:30pm – 7pm

Doha Fire Station

Discover the celebrated works of Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist at the Doha Fire Station until June 1, 2024. Open Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 7pm, and Fridays from 1:30pm to 7pm.

Good Finds Market



On until April 27, 2024

5pm to 11pm

Doha Fire Station

A diverse selection of vintage and second hand stall-holders, handmade ceramics, limited-edition art pieces, unique jewelry, crafts, and stationery are available at the Good Finds Market. Visit this market for an engaging experience.