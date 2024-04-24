North Korean delegation heads to Iran, led by foreign trade minister

(MENAFN) A delegation from North Korea, led by Foreign Trade Minister Yun Jong Ho, has embarked on a journey to Iran, as reported by a Russian news agency. Departing from Pyongyang on April 23, the delegation's visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations. Notably, this visit comes after a gap since North Korean officials last traveled to Iran in 2019, indicating a renewed interest in fostering bilateral relations.



The trip holds particular significance given the backdrop of geopolitical dynamics and economic considerations. In a meeting held in September 2020, former Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Hamid Zadboum engaged with the North Korean Ambassador in Tehran, Han Sung-o, to explore avenues for enhancing banking and trade ties. During this discussion, Zadboum underscored the importance of creating a conducive environment for both countries' private sectors to expand their mutual trade activities.



In response, the North Korean ambassador emphasized the imperative of solidarity between Iran and North Korea in the face of U.S. sanctions. He articulated a vision for deepening economic, trade, and cultural cooperation between the two nations, acknowledging Iran's successful handling of challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic and the impact of U.S. sanctions.



Highlighting the longstanding relations between Iran and North Korea, Ambassador Han advocated for increased collaboration and dialogue to bolster economic ties. He proposed the establishment of a Joint Trade Committee involving Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization and the North Korean Trade Development Committee, underscoring a commitment to furthering bilateral economic cooperation.

MENAFN24042024000045015839ID1108132955