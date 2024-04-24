Turkish manufacturing sector's capacity utilization rate dips in April

(MENAFN) According to official data released by the Central Bank on Wednesday, the capacity utilization rate for the Turkish manufacturing industry saw a slight decline of 0.2 percentage points in April compared to the previous month, settling at 77 percent. This figure, derived from the Central Bank's business tendency survey, offers valuable insights into the operational efficiency of local manufacturing units.



A deeper examination of the data highlights variations in utilization rates across different segments of the manufacturing industry. Intermediate goods recorded the highest utilization rate at 77 percent, indicating steady activity in this category. On the other hand, non-durable consumer goods reported the lowest rate at 72.6 percent, suggesting potential areas for improvement in this sector.



When the data is further disaggregated by sector, the manufacture of paper products emerges as the segment with the highest capacity usage, boasting an impressive rate of 85.6 percent. This signals robust activity within the paper products manufacturing industry. Conversely, the production of leather products recorded the lowest capacity utilization rate at 62.9 percent, indicating potential challenges or slowdowns in this particular sector.



It's important to note that these figures are based on responses from 1,727 companies that participated in the survey during the month. While the data provides valuable insights into the current state of capacity utilization in the Turkish manufacturing sector, the Central Bank emphasizes that it does not represent official views or forecasts. Instead, it serves as a reflection of the prevailing operational dynamics within the industry.

MENAFN24042024000045015839ID1108132745