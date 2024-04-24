Polish chief intends on issuing AI-generated Putin biopic

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, Polish director Patryk Vega, also known as Besaleel, is set to release a highly anticipated biopic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, featuring an AI-rendered central character. The film, titled 'Putin', has been in the making for three years and is poised for a world premiere in 35 countries on September 26, according to an announcement by the Polish studio AIO.



This innovative project, which has garnered widespread attention since its initial announcement in May 2022, promises to offer a unique perspective on one of the most enigmatic figures in contemporary politics. Vega, known for his bold cinematic ventures, has combined traditional filmmaking techniques with cutting-edge AI technology to bring Putin's story to the screen in an unprecedented way.



The English-language debut of Vega, 'Putin', aims to delve deep into the motives and actions of the Russian leader over the span of 60 years. Utilizing pioneering AI technology, the film incorporates detailed analysis of Putin's life and psyche, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into some of the most significant moments of his political career.



A recently released trailer for the biopic provides a glimpse into the AI-generated portrayal of Putin, showcasing scenes ranging from his participation in martial arts to more intimate aspects of his life. According to Vega, the unconventional approach was born out of necessity, as logistical constraints and the unavailability of high-resolution deepfake models necessitated the development of custom AI-driven technology.



Despite the controversy surrounding the use of AI to depict real-life figures, Vega is steadfast in his vision for the film. He sees it not only as a cinematic endeavor but also as a means to provide viewers with a comprehensive understanding of Putin's persona, aiming to dispel fear and uncertainty surrounding the Russian leader in today's geopolitically charged world.



Filmed in various locations including Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Syria, Jordan, and Poland, 'Putin' represents a cross-cultural exploration of Putin's life and legacy. As the world awaits the premiere of this unprecedented biopic, it raises intriguing questions about the intersection of technology, art, and political storytelling in the modern era.

