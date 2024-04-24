Tyto Strengthens Management Team With First Chief Of Staff

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - European PR and communications agency Tyto has appointed its first chief of staff, as well as creating three new managing partner roles and naming six new team leaders, as part of an management restructure to support the agency's next phase of growth.



In the agency's new 'glocal' structure – which founder and CEO Brendon Craigie said combines“a global borderless approach to client service with a local focus on team management, employee development and wellbeing” – Holly Justice (pictured) moves from senior partner to the new position of chief of staff, with responsibility for all people and staffing matters, reporting to Craigie.



Previous senior partners Rebecca Donnelly, Silke Rossmann and Sian Gaskell are now managing partners of Tyto's three largest client service teams, reporting to MD Nick Taylor.



Directors Lavinia Haane, Lauren Armour and Liz Mead, and associate directors Morad Salehi, Borja Iglesias and Lucy Horsman take on the additional roles of team leaders, acting as deputies to the new managing partners.



Taylor, who was appointed MD last summer , said:“Tyto is home to an exceptional group of senior client advisors and leaders, and it's great to harness that talent and experience in this updated structure. There's incredible alignment in this management team and we're excited to take this next step in realising our mission to disrupt and reimagine the pan-European agency model.”



New clients joining the 60-strong agency's client roster in the past 12 months include Wasabi, Mozilla, SimilarWeb and OutSystems.

