EC Starts Examining Complaints Against PM's Speech

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Amid mounting opposition pressure, the Election Commission is learnt to have started examining complaints against a speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan in which he suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims.
The Congress and the CPI-M had separately urged the poll panel against Modi's speech on Sunday.ADVERTISEMENT
Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.
Sources said the Election Commission has started examining complaints against the speech made by the prime minister.
The Congress, while urging the Election Commission to take action against Modi for his“redistribution of wealth” remarks made in Rajasthan's Banswara, alleged they were 'divisive', 'malicious' and targeted a particular religious community. Read Also LS Polls: PM Modi Asks People To Vote In Record Numbers EC Asks Political Parties To Share Details Of Aircraft, Helicopters Used In Campaigning
Separately, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a post on X, also urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the complaint and launch proceedings against Modi and the BJP.
He also demanded that an FIR be lodged.
“Urge the ECI to take cognisance of this latest complaint and immediately launch proceedings against Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). An FIR needs to be lodged for inciting communal passions and hatred,” he said.
Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said it was a“trial of the EC” too and the poll panel risks tarnishing its legacy and abandoning its Constitutional duty by setting a precedent of helpless inaction that will go down in infamy.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN24042024000215011059ID1108132189
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.