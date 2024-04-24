FSB Asset Busted In Odesa For Helping Russia Prepare High-Precision Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine detained in Odesa a Russian intelligence accomplice who is believed to have been assisting the enemy in preparing missile and drone strikes on the city.

This was reported by the SBU , Ukrinform saw.

Video: SBU

The man marked for Russian strikes the locations of several buildings of the SBU regional office and the prosecutor's office.

As the investigation learned, while helping the Russians prepare an attack on the said targets, the Odesa man sought to avenge own criminal record as he had been charged back in 2019 for public calls against UIkraine's territorial integrity.

Then the court sentenced the perpetrator to a suspended sentence. After being released from the pre-trial detention center, the man "went to the bottom", but in the spring of 2023, he continued to spread anti-Ukrainian materials on social networks. In this way, he got into the field of view of the Russian special service and later was remotely recruited by it to adjust the fire in Odesa.

One of the suspect's first tasks was to locate air defense systems for the enemy to be able to target them in strikes.

The SBU's Main Directorate of Internal Security learned of the criminal plot at an early stage, thus being able to properly document it. As a result, comprehensive measures were taken to prevent any risks to Ukraine's military bases while the culprit was detained while handing over intelligence to the Russians.



























Photo: SBU

During the raid, law enforcers seized three live grenades and firearm rounds.

It was established that in order to gather the intelligence required by his Russian handlers, the asset would move around the city and its outskirts, attempting to locate Ukrainian military bases.

The suspect would send his "reports" to the FSB via a popular messenger platform, then attempting to get rid of the evidence of such correspondence.

For his clandestine cooperation with the invaders, the perpetrator was receiving money transfers from his handlers.

The suspect was charged under Art. 111 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law) and is now facing life in prison.

The suspect is being held in custody without bail.

