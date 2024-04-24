Zaluzhnyi To Start Working As Ambassador To UK In Coming Weeks - Podoliak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi will begin acting as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK in the coming weeks.

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak said this on KYIV24 , Ukrinform reports.

"As far as I understand, everything has been officially clarified. He will officially be an ambassador, I mean in terms of the agriman and protocol procedures through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I think it's a matter of weeks, so some more logistical issues need to be resolved," Podolyak said.

He also noted that staff rotations are a normal process in democratic countries.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the candidacy of former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Zaluzhnyi's advantage as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK would be his military background.