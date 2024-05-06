Switzerland Invites Pope Francis To Peace Summit On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Switzerland has invited Pope Francis to attend a conference on peace in Ukraine, which will be held in mid-June in the Burgenstock resort near Lucerne.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Swiss President Viola Amherd in an interview with Blick .

"We have invited the Holy See. The Vatican is very positive about the peace conference ," she said.

Asked whether Switzerland has received official responses from foreign countries about their participation in the conference - in particular, from Brazil, India, China and South Africa, which have all expressed positive views on the event - the president said: "We have just sent out invitations this week. I am confident that we will have a good turnout."

Explaining how the decision to hold the conference was made, Amherd said: "President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky raised this issue at our meeting in Bern, and I believe that Switzerland should do everything possible to support Ukraine. As a neutral country, Switzerland has a lot of experience in peacebuilding."

According to her, the conference will cover four topics: humanitarian issues, nuclear safety, freedom of navigation and food security.

Russia not currently invited to Ukraine peace summit -government

"If we find a common denominator, it will be something," the President noted. In her opinion, the conference will be considered successful if there is proper participation and it is possible to "approach the peace process in concrete terms".

"We have to think ahead - including the day after tomorrow," Amherd added.

She stressed that she would participate in the event.

As reported , the high-level international conference aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine will take place on 15-16 June.

Photo: Vatikan News