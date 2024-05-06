Turkiye Sends Another Humanitarian Aid Ship To Gaza

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 11th ship carrying humanitarian aid from Turkey to the GazaStrip departed from the port of Mersin.

According to Azernews, 5,66 tons of aid loaded onto the ship wascollected by the Turkish Red Crescent Society. After about 40hours, the aid will reach the port of Al-Arish in Egypt and will betaken from there to Gaza.

With the coordination of the Red Crescent Society and theEmergency Management Agency (AFAD), 13 planes and 10 ships havesent a total of more than 50,000 tons of humanitarian aid fromTurkey to the Gaza Strip.