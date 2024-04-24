Official Welcome Ceremony Held For President Of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official welcome ceremony was held for Sadyr Zhaparov,President of the Kyrgyz Republic who arrived in the Republic ofAzerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Kyrgyz President in thesquare decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, welcomed Sadyr Zhaparov,President of Kyrgyzstan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the KyrgyzPresident.

President Sadyr Zhaparov saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The state anthems of the Republics of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijanwere played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President ofKyrgyzstan, while the delegation of Kyrgyzstan was introduced tothe President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of the Azerbaijani PresidentIlham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to theaccompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.