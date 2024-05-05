Palestinian Leader Appreciates Kuwaiti Support For Statehood Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 5 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday expressed his appreciation for Kuwait's continued support for Palestinian statehood rights aspirations, saying the two sides share an array of mutual concerns that call for greatest bilateral cooperation.

As he received the new Kuwaiti ambassador to Jordan and non-resident envoy in Palestinian territories Hamad Al-Mari, the Palestinian leader told the Kuwaiti diplomat that bilateral cooperation has been on the rise, in addition to "continued coordination" over a number of pressing matters, according to Palestinian WAFA news agency.

After submitting a copy of his credentials to the Palestinian president, the Kuwaiti diplomat said he was honored to have been chosen for the role, saying it was a sign of trust and confidence instilled in him by the Kuwaiti leadership, citing his country's unflinching support for the Palestinians.

He went on to say that he was hopeful that his appointment as non-resident envoy to the Palestinian territories would help usher in a new era of greater cooperation, describing the "Palestinian cause" as the wider Arab region's chief concern.

The diplomat reiterated Kuwait's support for Palestinian statehood aspirations, saying such assistance will continue until these aspirations inevitably come to fruition, particularly at a time of "grave" Israeli "human rights violations," he underlined.

The Kuwaiti ambassador held similar talks with Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa, in which the latter voiced equal gratitude for Kuwait's support for Palestinian statehood as the two discussed latest regional and global developments, his office said in a statement.

