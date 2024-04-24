Britin declares biggest ever army assistance bundle for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, the United Kingdom has announced plans to provide what it describes as the largest-ever package of British military assistance to the Eastern European nation. The announcement of this substantial aid package, valued at EUR500 million (equivalent to approximately USD617 million), comes ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's scheduled visit to Warsaw on Tuesday for discussions with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.



According to a statement released by Sunak's office, the aid package encompasses a comprehensive array of military equipment, including more than 400 vehicles, 60 boats, and an undisclosed quantity of long-range Storm Shadow missiles. Described as the "largest-ever provision of vital munitions," this assistance underscores the United Kingdom's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense efforts amidst ongoing tensions with Russia. Notably, this announcement coincides with expectations for the approval of a USD61 billion military and aid package for Ukraine by the United States.



Prime Minister Sunak emphasized the critical importance of defending Ukraine against what he termed as Russia's "brutal ambitions," asserting that the stability of Ukraine is integral to the security of Europe as a whole. Sunak warned against allowing Russian aggression to go unchecked, emphasizing the potential ramifications for regional stability and security if Putin's objectives were to be realized.



The United Kingdom's latest pledge of military support marks a significant escalation in its assistance to Ukraine, with the total aid package for this year alone amounting to EUR3 billion.



This substantial commitment includes the provision of 1,600 strike and air defense missiles, in addition to nearly 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition. Sunak reaffirmed the United Kingdom's steadfast commitment to European security and its unwavering support for NATO allies, positioning the country at the forefront of efforts to counter Russian aggression and uphold regional stability.

