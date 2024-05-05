120 Aspirants Reappear For NEET Test After 'Incorrect' Papers Distributed At Rajasthan Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 6 (IANS) As many as 120 aspirants at a examination centre in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur were allowed to reappear for the NEET entrance test in the evening slot on Sunday.

This comes after some Hindi medium students were given English medium paper while some English medium students were given Hindi medium paper at the examination centre located at the Girls Higher Secondary Adarsh Vidya Mandir Mantown in Sawai Madhopur.

Angry aspirants created ruckus at the centre prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET entrance test, to allow them to reappear in the test in the evening slot.

The NTA issued a letter admitting negligence and said that 120 students will be given a chance to appear in the examination again. The evening slot examination was conducted on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.