Turkey’s main stock opens Wednesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, began trading at 9,716.25 points, marking an increase of 0.74 percent or 71.23 points in comparison to the previous day's closing. In the previous session, which took place on Monday, the BIST 100 index experienced a decline of 0.5 percent, closing at 9,645.02 points.



The daily transaction volume during that session amounted to 104 billion Turkish liras (USD3.19 billion). Notably, the stock market remained closed on Tuesday in observance of a public holiday in Turkey commemorating the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.



As of 10:25 AM (0725GMT), the exchange rates for major currency pairs against the Turkish lira were as follows: the USD/TRY rate was recorded at 32.5710, the EUR/TRY rate stood at 34.8590, and the GBP/TRY rate was 40.5005.



Meanwhile, the price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,323.60, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD88.60.



These developments in the financial markets reflect the ongoing dynamics and fluctuations influenced by various factors, including economic indicators, geopolitical events, and global market sentiment. Investors and analysts continue to monitor these trends closely to assess potential opportunities and risks in the Turkish market and beyond.

