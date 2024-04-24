EU launches investigation into Chinese medical device procurement

(MENAFN) The European Commission has launched an inquiry into the acquisition methods employed for medical equipment in China, aimed at guaranteeing equitable opportunities for European suppliers. This investigation marks the maiden examination conducted under the EU's International Procurement Mechanism, devised to cultivate parity in worldwide public procurement arenas.



As detailed in the Official Journal of the European Union, the investigation's outcomes could potentially lead to limitations imposed on Chinese firms specializing in medical devices, should they seek participation in EU public bidding processes. Noteworthy is the absence of any official response from the Chinese authorities regarding this development.



Various issues highlighted within the Official Journal suggest possible inclinations towards Chinese bidders, such as an apparent inclination towards procuring Chinese-made products, constraints on imports, and stipulations conducive to artificially deflated bids, presenting challenges for profit-oriented enterprises outside of China.



Preliminary evaluations by the European Commission indicate a persistent and substantial hindrance to entry for economic entities from within the Union, both legally and practically. This investigative endeavor underscores the EU's dedication to fostering fair competition and transparency within international procurement domains, particularly in critical sectors like medical equipment.

