Deals With Iran: US Warns Pakistan Of Sanctions

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The US has warned anyone mulling business deals with Iran should be mindful of the potential risk of American sanctions.

A spokesman for the State Department, commenting on Tehran-Islamabad trade agreements, said:“We advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions.”

Dawn quoted Vedant Patel as saying:“But ultimately, the government of Pakistan can speak to their own foreign policy pursuits.”

At a news conference on Tuesday, he also referred to the US decision on sanctioning three Chinese entities and one Belarusian firm for supplying missile components to Pakistan.

Also on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his country's willingness to exchange its prowess in industry, science and technology with Pakistan.

During his just-concluded three-day trip to Pakistan, Raisi visited Lahore and Karachi amid tight security and voiced his desired for enhanced cooperative relations between Iran and Pakistan.

At a ceremony at the Chief Minister House in Karachi, he said the two countries were ready to remove hurdles to the expansion of bilateral trade.

He cited the commitment by the two countries to jack up their annual trade volume to $10 billion over the next five years.

In Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz received Raisi, who commended the“cultural contributions” and“beauty” of the city.

Maryam Nawaz said:“We are willing to work with Iran on economic projects to eradicate poverty. We will also welcome Iran's investment in Punjab...”

mud





