America claims ICC has no right to probe Israel

(MENAFN) In response to reports suggesting that the International Criminal Court (ICC) could issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials over the conduct of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, both the United States and Israel have vehemently rejected the court's jurisdiction.



United States State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel emphasized that the ICC has no authority to investigate Israeli officials, insisting that they do not recognize the court's jurisdiction over their citizens. Patel further underscored that while the United States collaborates with the ICC on various issues such as Ukraine and Darfur, it does not consider the court's jurisdiction applicable in this particular instance.



Reports indicate that G7 countries have privately cautioned the ICC that targeting Israeli officials directly could jeopardize potential ceasefire efforts. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi are reportedly among those potentially at risk of being targeted by the ICC.



Israel, which is neither a signatory to the ICC nor acknowledges its jurisdiction, has strongly condemned the possibility of arrest warrants for its leaders. Netanyahu denounced the potential warrants as "an outrage of historic proportions," warning that branding Israeli leaders and soldiers as war criminals would exacerbate anti-Semitism and undermine Israel's ability to defend itself.



Both the United States and Israel's rejection of the ICC's jurisdiction highlights the ongoing tension between international legal bodies and sovereign states, particularly concerning matters of conflict and human rights violations. As the threat of potential ICC warrants looms, the situation underscores the complexities surrounding accountability and justice in the context of geopolitical conflicts.

