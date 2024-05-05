Irish political group declines Jewish applicant

(MENAFN) The decision by the Social Democrats party in Ireland to drop Orli Degani, a Jewish candidate with Israeli citizenship, has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the country's treatment of its Jewish community. Degani, a businesswoman residing in Ireland for over five years, expressed her disappointment and frustration, alleging that the party's actions were contrary to principles of equality and inclusivity.



Degani claimed that her deselection was prompted by her attempts to address statements and actions made by some members of the Social Democrats regarding Israel and its military operations in Gaza. She highlighted the impact of such rhetoric on the local Jewish community, stating that it contributed to an environment where Jews feel increasingly unwelcome and unsafe in Ireland, including her prospective constituency in Dublin.



The controversy surrounding Degani's removal from the party stems from previous statements made by Social Democrats leaders, including condemnation of Israeli actions in Gaza and support for rulings implicating Israel in allegations of genocide. These statements have fueled perceptions of hostility towards Israel within the party and have raised questions about the broader implications for Jewish individuals involved in Irish politics.



The incident underscores broader concerns about rising tensions and sensitivities surrounding discussions of Israel and its policies, both domestically and internationally. As debates over Israel-Palestine relations continue to polarize public discourse, the treatment of Jewish individuals within political spheres has become a subject of scrutiny, prompting calls for greater awareness and sensitivity towards diverse perspectives within Ireland's political landscape.

