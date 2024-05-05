Israel issues warning to US

(MENAFN) Reports from Axios indicate that Israel has issued a stern warning to the United States, expressing its intent to take punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority should the International Criminal Court (ICC) issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders. This ultimatum comes amid growing speculation that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking officials could face war crimes charges in relation to Israel's military actions against Hamas in Gaza.



The looming threat of ICC arrest warrants has sparked concern within the Israeli government, prompting discussions with United States officials about potential repercussions. According to sources familiar with the matter, Israel has conveyed its intentions to hold the Palestinian Authority accountable should such warrants be issued, potentially leading to severe consequences for the authority.



One potential measure Israel could take involves freezing the transfer of tax revenues collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, a move that could significantly impact the authority's financial stability. Additionally, Israeli officials have suggested the possibility of taking official action against the Palestinian Authority, which could potentially result in its collapse.



The escalation of tensions surrounding the ICC's potential actions underscores the deep-seated political complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the broader implications for regional stability. As the situation continues to unfold, observers are closely monitoring developments and assessing the potential ramifications for all parties involved.

