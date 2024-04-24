(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





The Heroes International Strategy For Hydrocarbons Closed Door Summit On Internationalization Of Global Joint Funds was successfully held in Shenzhen on April 15th. The summit not only had the honor of hosting Mr. Guo Xiangang, Chairman of the World Development Foundation, but also brought together numerous industry elites, experts, scholars, and government representatives. Among them were the founding investors of the Heroes system, Mr. Huang Kaichen, Chairman of China Joint Capital Group Limited, as well as Ms. Liu Xiaoping and Ms. Zhang Qingling, founding investors of the Heroes ecological system. Additionally, attendees included Mr. Yang Ronghe and Mr. Wang Shaofeng, Co-Chairmen of the Board of Directors of China Joint Capital Group Limited, Mr. Gao Guanglin, Director of the Hydrocarbon Technology Research Institute, Ms. Tian Yang, Partner of Huazhi Holdings Limited, Mr. Liu Yalan, International Chief Financial Officer of China Joint Capital Group Limited, and many others from various sectors and regions. Together, they delved into the future development of the Heroes Group's empowerment through liquor, hydrogen-carbon core fertilizer, and the 360-degree industrial cluster, as well as the strategic layout of the Global Joint Fund.























































At the beginning of the summit, Mr. Huang Kaichen, founding investor of the Heroes system, ICGPS Circular Economy Ecological Industry Model founder, Senior International Financial Planner, Senior Chartered Financial Analyst, and Chairman of China Joint Capital Group Limited, delivered the opening address. He warmly welcomed the attendees and expressed the hope that through this summit, the focus industries of the Heroes brand's industrial management incubation, namely hydrogen-carbon core fertilizer and various industry clusters, could be further promoted through international exchanges and cooperation.







Subsequently, Mr. Gao Guanglin, the developer of hydrogen-carbon core fertilizer, provided a detailed report on the technology and achievements of hydrogen-carbon core fertilizer. He explained in depth what hydrogen-carbon technology is and its six major contributions to humanity: hydrogen-carbon agriculture, hydrogen-carbon core fertilizer, and the technology of hydrogen-carbon core fertilizer:

1 of nature: By replacing chemical fertilizers and pesticides with hydrogen-carbon core fertilizers, crop residues, plant debris, animal manure, and other waste materials are processed and applied to farmland, reintroducing them into nature for sustainable development, thereby maintaining ecological balance.

2 of the ecological chain: Using hydrogen-carbon core fertilizer trapping technology, when the concentration of carbon dioxide reaches over 550ppm around the stem and leaves, it can inhibit the growth and reproduction of pests, indirectly achieving pest control. Without spraying chemical pesticides, it protects wild animals such as frogs, bees, and birds.

3 of the atmosphere: For every ton of fertilizer produced, over half a ton of carbon dioxide is emitted. With hydrogen-carbon core fertilizer replacing chemical fertilizers, it not only does not emit carbon dioxide but also absorbs billions of tons of carbon dioxide, reducing the carbon dioxide content in the air and restoring natural landscapes such as blue skies, white clouds, and rainbows after rain.

4 of the land: After hydrogen-carbon core fertilizer replaces chemical fertilizers, the soil granular structure is restored, water and air storage capacity is greatly enhanced, permeability is greatly improved, preventing the occurrence of root rot, wilt disease, viral diseases, and avoiding land degradation crises such as compaction, poisoning, and desertification.

5 of human health: After hydrogen-carbon core fertilizer replaces chemical fertilizers, the frequency and amount of chemical pesticide use are significantly reduced or eliminated. The content of nitrite, lead, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, mercury, and other heavy metals in the soil decreases significantly, and the content of nitrite, lead, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and mercury in agricultural products decreases or is eliminated. Hormones and regulators are not added in agricultural production, thereby improving food safety and human health indices.

6 of human future: After hydrogen-carbon core fertilizer replaces chemical fertilizers, the probability of carcinogenesis and pathogenesis in agricultural products such as grains, cotton, oil, melons, fruits, vegetables, tobacco, tea, meat, eggs, and dairy products decreases, and human reproductive capacity increases, thereby protecting the future of humanity and ethnic groups.

























Following this, representatives from the national hydrocarbon channels and farmers shared their experiences in the construction of hydrocarbon channels and their firsthand experiences and remarkable results after using hydrocarbon core fertilizers. This session not only provided attendees with a more intuitive understanding of the actual effects of hydrocarbon core fertilizers but also further strengthened everyone's determination to promote the widespread application of hydrocarbon technology.







Mr. Liu Yalun, International Chief Financial Officer of China Joint Capital Group Limited, presented on the implementation plan of industrial new finance and digital securitization. He elaborated on the significant role of new financial concepts in promoting the development of the hydrocarbon core fertilizer industry and how digital securitization can provide more possibilities for industrial financing.







Mr. Wang Shaofeng, Joint Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Joint Capital Group Limited, reported on the securitization of intellectual property rights. He conducted a thorough analysis of the core position of intellectual property rights in promoting high-quality and sustainable development innovation in industries and shared how maximizing the value of intellectual property rights through securitization methods brings tangible benefits to the sustainable development of industries. Industrial clusters such as the Heroes brand will advance the results of global structural securitization during the incubation process with China Joint Capital Group Limited.







Ms. Huang Kaichen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Joint Capital Group Limited, provided an in-depth report on the global structural securitization strategy of Heroes + hydrocarbons + industrial clusters. She pointed out why empowering the entire industrial cluster with wine-carried Tao, leveraging the trillion-dollar stock market of the liquor industry and the market value of nearly 5 trillion listed liquor companies, promotes the global high-quality and sustainable development and maximization of value of hydrocarbons and all industrial clusters through actual cases of the liquor industry chain finance. She also emphasized that food is the lifeline of the country, and hydrocarbon core fertilizer technology can significantly increase crop yield and quality, reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, and promote the sustainable and high-quality development of the agricultural industry chain. She proposed to aggregate resources through securitization methods to promote the strategic layout and development planning of hydrocarbon core fertilizer technology globally, and to build internationally competitive industrial clusters.







Mr. Guo Xiangan, Chairman of the World Development Fund, as a special guest of this closed-door summit, provided an in-depth interpretation of the international strategic layout and plans of global joint funds, Heroes Group, and hydrocarbon internationalization. He insightfully recognized the core role of high technology in the future development of humanity, emphasized the importance of hydrocarbon technology development, and put forward many forward-looking suggestions and opinions.







Mr. Tian Yang, Partner of Hua Zhi (China) Co., Ltd., reported on the implementation plan of Chinese industrial clusters cooperating with the government. He conducted a thorough analysis of the necessity and feasibility of industrial cluster cooperation with the government, providing strong support for promoting the industrialization development of hydrocarbon technology.

























During the session where government representatives and institutional representatives shared their experiences, they expressed their views on the summit, stating that the summit not only brought rich knowledge and information to them but also opened up new perspectives and provided valuable insights. They also expressed their intention to engage in multidimensional strategic cooperation with Heroes Group, Kai Chen Zhi Tou, and China Joint Capital Group Limited post-summit, including but not limited to wine, hydrocarbons, etc.







The summit also held the inaugural ceremony for the first batch of founders of China Joint Capital Group Limited, with Mr. Guo Xiangan presenting authorization certificates to each founder. This ceremony not only affirmed the hard work of the founders but also inspired and expected their future work. It is believed that China Joint Capital Group Limited, positioned as an international new investment bank, can help more industrial clusters realize their dreams and value of international capitalization in future industrial development.







In the closing speech session, Ms. Huang Kaichen congratulated the successful holding of the conference and made suggestions and deployments for the global strategic work of the global joint fund, China Joint Capital Group Limited, Kai Chen Zhi Tou, Heroes Group, Heroes Hydrocarbon, Heroes Health, and Heroes New Energy. She also expressed her expectations for the next stage of work goals to the attending leaders, central SOE representatives, government representatives, listed company representatives, industrial cluster representatives, and channel representatives, and took a group photo with the attendees to commemorate this unforgettable moment.







The successful holding of this conference not only provided strong support for the promotion and application of the Heroes Group and hydrocarbon core fertilizer technology but also injected new vitality into the international innovation and development of industrial clusters. Looking ahead, the brand industrial management of the Heroes brand believes that the hydrocarbon core fertilizer industry will embrace broader development prospects worldwide.