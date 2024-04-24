Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya On Vacay With Sobhita Dhulipala? See THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It appears like rumoured

couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are on vacation together. Recently, the Custody actor turned to Instagram to share a photo of himself sitting in a vehicle, enjoying the sunset. He wore a white tee and jeans, looking great in his casual clothing.

Interestingly, this happened just a day after Sobhita Dhulipala posted

a series of

photos on Instagram showing her enjoying the quiet nature refuge. One of the photos Sobhita provided was

a

vehicle and the sunset.

However, the two entertainers took to their respective Instagram pages to share their solo pictures.

Also Read:

Shehnaaz Gill looks HOT as she drops pictures in SEXY green fur outfit

However, a few sharp admirers saw similarities in both photos and concluded

that they

are

actually on vacation together. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had already made news for their suspected romantic connection.



“These

both are showing there

relationship by posting photos (from) same location but not together,”

one of the users wrote.

“Are you there with Sobhita?”

asked another.

Also Read:

Did you know Disha Patani's sister Khushboo is an ex-Indian army officer?



Rumours about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's romance have been making news for quite some time. It all began last

year,

when Pinkvilla claimed that the two were observed in Chay's new house and were at ease in each other's presence.

Later, in an exclusive interview with News18, Sobhita stated, without naming anyone, that she is unconcerned about the attention focused on her personal life. However, she swiftly noted that such things tend to divert attention away from her work.

Naga Chaitanya was formerly married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however

the two stars announced their split in October 2021, four years after their marriage.

Back then,

the pair issued a joint statement that said, "To all of our supporters.

After considerable research and thinking, Chay and I have chosen to separate as husband and wife and follow our own lives.

We are lucky to have had a friendship for over a decade

that

was the foundation of our relationship and,

we think,

will always

have

a particular tie between us.

We ask our supporters, well-wishers, and the media to support us at this painful time and allow us the privacy we require to move on.

Thank you for your support."

Previously, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

were seen

vacationing in London. While they have been in public several times, the two performers have never discussed their relationship.

Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting his forthcoming film,

'Thandel', starring Sai Pallavi.

The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Sobhita Dhulipala recently appeared in the Dev Patel-directed film

'Monkey Man'. While the film was released overseas, it

is

yet to be released in India owing to censorship concerns.



