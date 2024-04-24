Japanese marine aircrafts suffer lethal crash

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck as two Japanese Navy patrol helicopters reportedly collided mid-air during anti-submarine training exercises near the remote Izu islands, resulting in the loss of one crew member and leaving seven others missing at sea. The incident, reminiscent of a similar crash just a year prior, has prompted renewed scrutiny of safety protocols within Japan's military aviation.



The ill-fated Mitsubishi SH-60K helicopters were engaged in training maneuvers on Saturday night when communication was abruptly lost with one aircraft at approximately 10:38 pm local time. Subsequently, military personnel were unable to establish contact with the second helicopter approximately 25 minutes later, according to Japan's NHK broadcaster.



Rescue efforts were swiftly mobilized to the scene, where authorities identified debris believed to be from the two helicopters, confirming the likelihood of a collision. Defense Minister Minoru Kihara confirmed the recovery of one crew member's body, while the search for the remaining seven individuals continues.



As investigators analyze flight recorder data to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the crash, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief of Staff Ryo Sakai emphasized the importance of thoroughly examining all available evidence. Additionally, interviews with the crew of a third helicopter involved in the exercise are underway to gain further insights into the tragic incident.



The collision comes just over a year after a fatal crash involving a UH-60JA helicopter operated by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, which claimed the lives of ten soldiers off Miyako Island. Despite extensive investigations, authorities were unable to definitively determine whether the crash resulted from technical malfunction or human error.



The recurrence of such incidents raises concerns about the safety and operational practices within Japan's military aviation sector. With questions lingering over the root causes of these tragedies, stakeholders are urging comprehensive reviews of training procedures, equipment maintenance protocols, and pilot proficiency standards to mitigate the risk of future accidents.

