Minister Of Finance Holds Bilateral Meeting With Mike Bloomberg

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a bilateral meeting with Mike Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg LP, during his visit to the United States of America. During the meetings, bilateral relations were discussed and areas of cooperation explored. Minister Al Kuwari also met with John Dugan, Chairman of Citigroup and held a bilateral meeting with Morgan Stanley's Chief Executive Officer and Co-President, James P Gorman and Daniel Simkowitz. He also met with Jamie Dimon, Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Robin Vince, President and Chief Executive Officer of BNY MELLON. During the meetings, a diverse range of topics related to shared interests were discussed, with a specific focus on financial and economic matters. Seperately, Minister of Finance held a bilateral meeting with Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners.