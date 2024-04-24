Mansoor Bin Mohammed Opens GISEC Global 2024 At Dubai World Trade Centre

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Middle East and Africa's largest cyber security event opens with record 50 percent year-on-year growth in exhibitor numbers in its 13th edition

Experts from more than 130 countries gather for the event, which is being held under the theme 'AI-driven cyber resilience'

Government of Dubai Media Office – 23 April 2024: His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today opened GISEC Global 2024, the Middle East and Africa's largest and most impactful cyber security event.



Running for three days at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), GISEC Global's 13th edition features more than 750 exhibiting brands – a 50 percent increase over the previous year – as more than 20,000 cyber professionals from 130-plus countries gather to combat digital threats in a Gulf Cooperation Council cybersecurity market that, according to analysts Frost & Sullivan, will triple in value by 2030 to reach $13.4 billion.

The three-day powerhouse showcase, organised by DWTC, and hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, features returning headline players and tech titans Huawei, Honeywell, du, Microsoft, and Google Cloud Security, alongside groundbreaking cybersecurity companies such as Spire Solutions, Pentera, Cloudflare, and Kaspersky.

More than 350 expert speakers and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), alongside 1,000-plus ethical hackers are also convening under the show's 'AI-driven cyber-resilience' theme to detangle and demystify the rising global threats of the dark cybercriminal underworld, as they deliver 300-plus hours of immersive content across nine conference and workshop stages.



His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, emphasised the importance of fostering collaboration to develop a more cyber-resilient society amid the new era of cyber-threats. 'The evolution of cybersecurity continues to present new challenges and opportunities for industry leaders around the world,' said Dr. Al-Kuwaiti.

'The UAE Cybersecurity Council aims to create a safe and trusted cyber environment that helps organisations, institutions, and individuals achieve their potential. Such results are amplified at GISEC Global, which acts as a super-connector bridging the industry gap, encouraging thought-provoking discussions, and promoting forward-thinking collaborations critical to the future of digital services and assets.

In light of latest developments in AI technology, GISEC Global 2024 serves as a pivotal platform in our relentless mission to forge and advocate for a cyber-resilient society grounded in the partnerships between the private and public sectors and aiming to cultivate a bold ecosystem that safeguards the integrity of companies and individuals,' he added.

Dr Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, added: 'GISEC Global is the region's largest and most reputable cybersecurity event that is in its thirteenth year. I would expect no less in terms of relevance, forward thinking and innovation when it comes to programming.

'It will be the perfect opportunity not only for the industry to gather and to share stories from the trenches but also the right platform for networking at the highest level. GISEC Global and the UAE together is the formula for building a trusted digital oasis in the heart of the Arab World,' added Dr Cheang.

Enticing line-up of events

Exclusive cybersecurity experiences will take place during the three-day event, including the inaugural edition of the Global CyberDrill, a realistic simulation assessing critical targets and engaging experts from CERTs, CIRTs and CSIRTs hailing from over 100 countries, fostering global cooperation to mitigate cyber threats.

Dubai security teams from several government entities will for the first time join the new Capture the Flag competition in partnership with the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), GISEC Global's official government cybersecurity partner, while flourishing start-ups from all across the region will compete on the most awaited Unlock Pitch Competition at the returning GISEC Cyber Stars.

Showing its appreciation for the most prominent and visionary players in the Middle East and Africa's cybersecurity industry, GISEC Global this year will see the launch of the inaugural GISEC Cyber Excellence Awards in partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council and the United Cybersecurity Alliance.

Another brand-new feature designed to showcase the best of open-source projects, tools, and solutions, GISEC Armory will offer developers and experts a unique opportunity to display their work and connect with like-minded professionals in the cybersecurity space.

An extensive conference programme with 300+ hours of future-oriented content will promote a new enhanced experience with exciting highlights spanning everything from the inaugural series of executive boardrooms and conference roundtables to the new cyber defence track discussing the mitigation plans and weaponry against rising threats.

The 2024 agenda will also launch the most awaited Ask the Hacker Q&A sessions and the spotlight on True Stories where the audience will hear world-class CISOs narrating true horror stories around billion-dollar ransomware attacks, financial frauds, celebrity phone hacks, and more, for the first time on stage.

GISEC Global also features the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) as its official government cybersecurity partner, and the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police as official supporters.