(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he had a packed schedule, which began at nine in the morning, worked without a“traditional break” and had his lunch in the car.

Amitabh was busy shooting for the upcoming new season of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He shared several pictures from the set on his blog and wrote:“Khel hone jaa raha hai naye season ka; sneh pyaar bana rahe EF pariwar ka.”

The thespian then spoke about how busy his schedule was.

“A non-stop schedule beginning at 9... and worked till 5 without the traditional break .. done it driven off, and lunched in car .. that rolled appropriate eat and that consumption drink,” Big B wrote on his blog.

He then shared that he watched the IPL match.

“And back in the love of the game at IPL .. as exciting as all the others that are unfolding before us this season .. and unexpectedly in the Fortress of Chepauk a most stunning hard-fought result .. almost the same as the day before when the last ball decided the one run victory!!"

“It be looked forward to this game and the work schedules adjusted accordingly .. interest never waning .. from that 'John Jaany Janardhan' song shoot at Filmistan when all of us sat outside what then was a miracle mechanism - a transistor monitored small TV screen .. enraptured with the game ..” he added.

The icon then reminisced about the days when he would stop by at the "panwala" to hear the commentary during his college days.

“Gone the days of stopping by that panwala to hear the commentary beyond the walls of the College grounds at University .. err 1956-58 approx ., and now a million alternatives in immediacy available . BUT .. Ladies and Gentlemen of the Jury the experience of a Stadium is simply incomparable ..” he wrote.