Jordan Outperforms MENA Average In Women, Business, Law Indicators - Report

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The first quarter report of 2024 for the Economic Modernisation Vision's executive programme 2023-2025 has highlighted Jordan's progress in several international indicators.

In the Women, Business, and the Law report issued by the World Bank, Jordan has made substantial progress. The report evaluates the disparity between legal reforms and actual outcomes for women. Jordan's score has seen an increase of 12.5 points, moving from 46.9 per cent to 59.4 per cent, surpassing the Middle East and North Africa average of 54.7 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report also indicated that Jordan is among the top five countries that have shown significant improvement in the 2024 index out of 190 countries.

In the Future of Growth report issued by the World Economic Forum, which provides a comprehensive framework for assessing the quality of economic growth across four dimensions: innovation, inclusiveness, sustainability, and resilience; the Kingdom scored 45.1 per cent in innovation, 53 per cent in inclusiveness, 58 per cent in sustainability, and 55 per cent in resilience.

In terms of the Global Innovation Index, Jordan has developed a roadmap to enhance its ranking. Efforts are currently being made to distribute the roadmap to relevant entities, enabling the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to devise improvement plans for each institution within its purview.

Regarding the Global Gender Gap Index, which measures the national-level gender gap in the fields of economy, politics, education, and health relative to income levels over a specified period, workshops have been conducted with relevant government entities to finalise the index's action plan. The draft action plan has been submitted to the Prime Minister's Office for approval.