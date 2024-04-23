Chinese New Diesel Engine

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) China unveils world's 1st diesel engine with 53.09% thermal efficiency.

The team concentrated effort into optimizing four vital systems: fuel supply, air intake, combustion, and friction reduction.

Since the invention of the diesel internal combustion engine

127 years ago, engineers and scientists have strived to improve its thermal efficiency.

In a remarkable advancement, the first

diesel

engine in history with an intrinsic thermal efficiency of 53.09 percent was unveiled by Chinese firm Weichai Power.

The firm showcased its new technology at the 2024 World Congress on Internal Combustion Engines, which commenced in Tianjin, China.

MENAFN23042024000218011062ID1108130678