Tinygemsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Secures Additional Contracts, Delivers On New Deployments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) is an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety. The company today announced new autonomous security robot (“ASR”) and blue light emergency communication system sales along with nine new deployments on the heels of the recently announced winning of 18 contracts valued at over $1 million. According to the update, the contracts announced today are from Illinois and Kentucky, and the new deployments are in Arizona, California, Louisiana, and Nevada.

The announcement reads,“A university in the Chicago area is upgrading five of its emergency communication systems with Knightscope's upgrade kit... The upgrade transforms the university's older communications equipment into the more reliable 4G/LTE devices to ensure the highest levels of service... The Car Park, a Knightscope Authorized Partner ('KAP') in Idaho, is the reseller responsible for landing a K5 ASR contract with a Louisville, Kentucky, hotel. The robot's commanding size along with its conspicuous lighting, strobe lights, broadcast messages and patrol sounds, effectively deter illicit activities, while its sensors gather evidentiary-quality video and publicly available data to aid investigations... Knightscope continues to chip away at its backlog of sales by delivering robots to nine new locations... Each deployment allows the company to begin recognizing revenue, delivering to its bottom line and adding long-term value.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and its long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information or to book a discovery call or demonstration, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Knightscope are available in the company's newsroom at

