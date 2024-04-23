Economy Ministry: Ukraine, Brazil Planning To Increase Trade Turnover Between The Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the Federative Republic of Brazil are planning to intensify economic cooperation and increase trade turnover between the two countries.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , following a conference call between Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Brazilian Vice-President, Development, Industry and Trade Minister Geraldo José Rodrigues de Alckmin Filho, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We had a fruitful meeting with our Brazilian colleague, José Rodrigues de Alckmin Filho. [...] Sustainable economic growth, even amid the war against Russia, as well as Ukraine's candidate status in the EU, opens up good prospects for foreign investors to enter European markets. We agreed that our governments would intensify the deepening of mutually beneficial economic cooperation and work to increase trade turnover between Ukraine and Brazil. We have similar views on the range of products in which trade should be increased,” Svyrydenko noted.

The parties considered the possibilities of holding further personal bilateral meetings and outlined the economic topics for future discussion.

During the conversation, Svyrydenko invited Brazilian representatives to a high-level conference aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, which will take place in Sweden on June 15-16, 2024.

Additionally, the Ukrainian official offered Brazilian businesses to take part in the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, scheduled for June 11-12, 2024 in Berlin.

A reminder that, in January-March 2024, Ukraine imported $16 billion worth of goods. Meanwhile, the export of goods reached $10 billion.

Photo: Ukrainian Economy Ministry