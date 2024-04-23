Iraq Prepares National Development Plan For 2024-2028

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Planning has held a meeting to prepare the five-year National Development Plan (NDP) for 2024-2028.

Led by Dr. Maher Hamad Johan, the ministry's Undersecretary for Technical Affairs, the meeting discussed upcoming steps for the plan, including design, printing, review, and formulation processes, as well as media campaigns for the plan.

The discussion included providing technical support for the private sector and the Central Statistical Organization (CSO) concerning a labor market observatory.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the steering committee for the economic reform project. Attendees included the president of the Central Statistical Organization, representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) , and various subcommittee heads, experts, and academics.

