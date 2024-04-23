Uzbekistan Sees Sharp Decline In Energy Resource Production In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the first quarter, gas extraction decreased by 5.9 percent,oil extraction by 8.4 percent, coal mining by 2 percent, andgasoline production by 6.5 percent. Diesel fuel productionincreased by 2.5 percent, while electricity generation rose by 0.8percent, Azernews reports, citing Kun newsagency.

The Statistics Agency announced the industrial production data forJanuary-March 2024.

It was noted that in the first three months of the current year,gas extraction amounted to 11.6 billion cubic meters, a decrease of725 million cubic meters (which was 12.3 billion cubic meters inJanuary-March 2022) or by 5.9 percent.

Gas extraction figures for January-March 2024:

January – 3.99 billion cubic meters (compared to 4.31 billioncubic meters in the same period last year);

February – 3.71 billion cubic meters (3.85 billion cubicmeters);

March – 3.89 billion cubic meters (4.16 billion cubic meters).

For reference, in 2022, gas extraction also decreased from 53.8billion to 51.67 billion cubic meters or by 4 percent, and in 2023from 51.67 billion to 46.71 billion cubic meters or by 9.6percent.

Changes in the volume of natural gas extraction from 2017 to2023 (according to the Statistics Agency):

2017 – 56.4176 billion cubic meters;

2018 – 60.3965 billion cubic meters;

2019 – 60.5375 billion cubic meters;

2020 – 49.7362 billion cubic meters;

2021 – 53.802 billion cubic meters;

2022 – 51.6784 billion cubic meters;

2023 – 46.7103 billion cubic meters.

In recent years, natural gas extraction in Uzbekistan has beencontinuously declining. In particular, between 2019 and 2023, thisdecrease amounted to 22.8 percent. The reduction in localproduction is being compensated through the import of gas fromTurkmenistan and Russia.

In the first quarter, coal extraction totaled 969 tons, which isa decrease of 20.2 tons or by 2 percent compared to the same periodlast year.

Also, during the reporting period, oil extraction decreased from195.5 thousand tons to 179.1 thousand tons, while gas condensateproduction increased from 319.5 thousand tons to 326.3 thousandtons.

In the first quarter, electricity production increased by 0.8percent or by 171 million kWh compared to the same period lastyear. Specifically, from January-March 2023, 19.92 billion kWh ofelectricity was produced, and this figure reached 20.09 billion kWhin the corresponding period of this year.

During the reporting period, diesel fuel production increasedfrom 206 thousand tons to 211 thousand tons (+2.5 percent), whilegasoline production decreased from 385 thousand tons to 360thousand tons (-6.5 percent).

Passenger Vehicle Production

In the January-March 2024, the number of passenger vehiclesproduced (excluding special light vehicles) amounted to 84,745units, a 36 percent increase compared to the same period last year(54,205 units).

Cobalt – 28,356 units (an increase of 59.5 percent over the sameperiod last year);

Damas – 18,996 units (an increase of 1.7 percent);

Tracker – 12,025 units (an increase of 7.2 times);

Lacetti-Gentra – 8,811 units (a decrease of 20.9 percent);

Onix – 8,338 units (an increase of 14.9 times);

Kia – 4,980 units;

Chery – 2,990 units;

Haval – 205 units;

Exeed – 38 units;

Special light vehicles – 6,317 units.