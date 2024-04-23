How Drug Prices Are Negotiated

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland's pharmaceutical sector supplies drugs worldwide, but not all countries receive them with the same price tag. Here's why.





This content was published on April 23, 2024

The process of determining the value of a new drug is long, partly confidential, and many factors play an important role. Governments, health insurers and other payers all have their say in finalising the list price the manufacturer announces.

