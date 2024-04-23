Pioneering Sustainable Trade: DP World Implements Charging Station For Electric Trucks At Peru's Port Of Callao

(MENAFN- 3BL) Here at DP World , we understand the environmental toll of global trade. Port operations are notoriously carbon-intensive; the transportation sector creates one-third of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions, of which shipping accounts for nearly 3% .

In an era where environmental sustainability is no longer optional but imperative, DP World is investing in decarbonizing its port operations and steer trade towards a more sustainable future.

On April 4, 2024, we unveiled the first charging station for electric trucks at our terminal on the South Dock of the Port of Callao in Peru. This initiative makes Callao the first port terminal in Latin America to feature this type of infrastructure, promoting decarbonization, environmental stewardship, and operational efficiency.

Electrification at the Forefront

Our latest venture in Callao is another step forward in DP World's efforts to become carbon neutral by 2040 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The station, which is powered by 100% renewable energy, features 10 fast chargers of 200 KW each, and will be used to charge our fleet of 20 electric ITVs (internal transport trucks). This setup not only supports our fleet but also propels the port towards carbon neutrality.

The charging station, equipped with a 2-megawatt substation and dual-vehicle CCS2-type connectors, also incorporates a smart charge management platform that monitors energy consumption and CO2 emissions savings. Supplementing this, 60 KW of rooftop solar power is used to power the station, further reducing our grid energy dependency.

A Sustainable Milestone

The introduction of this electric charging station is projected to reduce DP World's carbon emissions significantly, preventing the release of 2,145 metric tons of CO2 equivalents annually at the Port of Callao. Given Peru's standing as 38th globally for air pollution (according to the 2022 World Air Quality Report), this reduction is not just a corporate achievement but a national benefit, highlighting our commitment to enhancing air quality and reducing environmental impacts.

Broadening the Impact

DP World's commitment extends beyond Callao. In our continuous pursuit of innovation, last year we also integrated 15 new electric cranes into our operations at the port. DP World has also been making other investments in sustainability at the Port of Callao.

This electrification project is not just about adopting new technologies; it's about setting a precedent for the maritime and logistics industries worldwide. By pioneering such initiatives, we aim to encourage widespread adoption of clean energy practices, not just in Peru but across the globe.