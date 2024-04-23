IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Dominant 108 Leads CSK To A First Innings Total Of 210/4 At Chepauk

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai Super Kings showcased their batting prowess at Chepauk, posting an impressive total of 210/4 in their IPL match. Despite losing the toss, the team delivered a stellar performance, with notable contributions from Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, and Ajinkya Rahane. Read on for more details on their remarkable display.

Thakur redeemed himself by dismissing Mitchell in the 6th over, but not before the Kiwi had amassed 45 runs in just 26 balls alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK concluded the powerplay with 49/2, marking the first instance this season where they scored below 50 during this phase.

Gaikwad reached his fastest 50 of the season, off 28 balls, by the end of nine overs, with LSG utilizing six bowlers until then, conceding 74 runs and then went on to score 108.

Ravindra Jadeja had another go at number 4 but struggled, managing just 16 runs from 19 balls before being dismissed by Mohsin Khan.

Gaikwad then partnered with Shivam Dube to add 104 runs for the 4th wicket. Gaikwad reached a century in 56 balls, remaining unbeaten on 108 from 60 balls, comprising 12 fours and 3 sixes.

Shivam Dube displayed his class once again, ruthlessly punishing the bowlers with 3 fours and 7 sixes to score 66 runs in just 27 balls.

MS Dhoni faced the final ball of the innings and fittingly concluded it in style with a boundary. Matt Henry (1/28) stood out among the bowlers, with Yash (1/47) and Mohsin (1/50) claiming a wicket each. Krunal Pandya delivered two tidy overs, while Ravi Bishnoi conceded 19 runs in his two overs.

Highest individual scores for CSK (IPL)

127 - Murali Vijay vs RR, Chennai, 2010

117* - Shane Watson vs SRH, Mumbai WS, 2018 final

116* - Michael Hussey vs PBKS, Mohali, 2008

113 - Murali Vijay vs DC, Chennai, 2012 Q2

108* - Ruturaj Gaikwad vs LSG, Chennai, 2024

Century partnerships for 4th wicket or below for CSK

109* - MS Dhoni & S Badrinath vs KKR, Kolkata, 2010

108* - MS Dhoni & David Hussey vs SRH, Ranchi, 2014

104 - Ruturaj Gaikwad & Shivam Dube vs LSG, Chennai, 2024

102* - Ambati Rayudu & Ravindra Jadeja vs MI, Delhi, 2021

101 - MS Dhoni & Ambati Rayudu vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

