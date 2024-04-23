KROHNE Fuels Industrial Decarbonization with Cutting-Edge Solutions

(MENAFN- KROHNE ) DUBAI, UAE – 23rd April, 2024 – In the urgent push for a sustainable future, KROHNE is driving industrial decarbonization efforts with its innovative suite of process instrumentation, water, and energy management solutions. The company's technology and commitment to sustainability partnerships position it as a leader in the global fight against climate change.

“Decarbonization is the imperative of our time,” said Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa. “KROHNE solutions empower companies to optimize operations, reduce emissions, and take tangible steps towards a net-zero future.”

KROHNE's digitalization expertise, harnessed through IoT, AI, and analytics, delivers actionable insights for industries seeking to lower their carbon footprint. This data-driven approach pinpoints key areas for emissions reductions, energy efficiency gains, and waste management optimization.

The company's dedication to sustainability is further strengthened by its active participation in the UNGC, AHK, and the IRENA AFID initiative. These partnerships reinforce KROHNE's alignment with international sustainability goals and commitment to collaboration.

As the world prepares for critical events like COP28 and beyond, KROHNE's solutions and industry partnerships offer a blueprint for success. Family-owned companies like KROHNE possess a unique advantage in the decarbonization journey, focusing on long-term sustainability rather than purely short-term gains.

“Collaborate, innovate, and act – that's the path to tackling the climate crisis,” adds Janssens. "KROHNE is committed to helping industries make every day Earth Day by accelerating the adoption of transformative solutions.”







