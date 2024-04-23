18 Illegal Wells Detected, Backfilled In Southern Shuna-Water Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr.23 (Petra) -Ministry of Water seized 18 illegal wells in Southern Shuna's district of Sowayma, which were used to siphon off tens of thousands of cubic meters of water daily, to treat quantities in water treatment and desalination plants and sell them illegally to a number of tourist facilities and chalets in the Dead Sea region.According to a ministry's statement on Tuesday, the wells were backfilled and the attacks were removed during a campaign carried out, in cooperation with the Kingdom's security departments.The ministry added that the authorities dismantled all illegal infrastructure fixtures, which extend over multiple locations and removed the violating pipelines fixed over long distances, indicating that work is underway at the site to detect other attacks.The statement affirmed that records of the incidents will be prepared and documents will be referred to the competent authorities to complete legal procedures in this regard.