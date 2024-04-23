Mahir Pandhi Shoots In Woollens For ‘Vanshaj’ In Scorching Gujarat Heat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Mahir Pandhi, who plays Digvijay in the television show 'Vanshaj', shared that he wore woollens in the blistering heat of Gujarat as the Mahajan family is northern India as part of the narrative structure of the show.

In a recent shooting sequence, Mahir, clad in woollens, braved the scorching heat in Umbergaon to bring authenticity to his character's portrayal. Despite the blazing sun beating down, Mahir shot intense dramatic sequences at an outdoor location.

Mahir said,“We are shooting for the show in Umbergaon, which is on the outskirts of Gujarat. The weather here in Gujarat is extremely hot whereas as per our storyline, it is supposed to be a little cold since the Mahajan family is in northern India. While shooting for some crucial scenes, I had to wear a three-piece woollen suit with a vest, blazer and woollen pants."

The actor added,“As actors, we have to ensure that we bring out the authenticity in every scene we do. We have been shooting outdoors in the heat for a few days. I will admit that it's not easy dealing with such thick clothes in this heat and also looking good on screen at the same time. It's a task, but that's part of an actor's life. So I am taking this challenge head-on."

'Vanshaj' airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.