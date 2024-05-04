Canadian Instructors Demonstrate How They Teach Modern Combat Skills To Ukrainian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces have shown how the country's military is training Ukrainian defenders to act effectively in modern warfare.

The video is posted on the page of the Canadian training mission UNIFIER on social network X, Ukrinform reports.

“Do you want to taste the battle? To help the soldiers of Ukraine defend their country from the Russian invaders, we do our best to simulate the realities of war during training as part of the project UNIFIER,” the statement said.



As part of Operation UNIFIER, Canadian military personnel have trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months the training was resumed in the UK, Poland and Latvia.