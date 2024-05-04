In Lyman Direction, National Guard Destroys Russian Vehicles And Mortar Launcher

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Lyman direction, soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter" destroyed seven units of automotive equipment and an automatic mortar“Vasilok” of the Russians.

This was reported by the National Guard on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Units of FPV drone operators in the Lyman direction destroyed seven vehicles and a "Vasilok" automatic mortar,” the statement said.

Enemyor damages more than 250,000 houses in Ukraine - Shmyhal

As reported earlier, fighters of the South Air Command destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone of the Supercam type in the sky over the Kherson region.