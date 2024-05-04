Zelensky Comes To Khmelnytskyi Region And Awards Wounded Soldiers In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a visit to Khmelnytskyi, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited soldiers who were being treated for injuries in a medical facility.

He announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In Khmelnytskyi, I visited our soldiers who are being treated for their injuries. It is always a pleasure to be with our defenders. I honored them with state awards. Thank you for everything you do for our country, for defending Ukraine!” the post reads.

Zelensky talked to the military and presented them with state awards.

