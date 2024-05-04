Zelensky Comes To Khmelnytskyi Region And Awards Wounded Soldiers In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a visit to Khmelnytskyi, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited soldiers who were being treated for injuries in a medical facility.
He announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“In Khmelnytskyi, I visited our soldiers who are being treated for their injuries. It is always a pleasure to be with our defenders. I honored them with state awards. Thank you for everything you do for our country, for defending Ukraine!” the post reads.
Read also:
Energoatom refutes fake news about 'emergency incident' at Khmelnytskyi
NPP
Zelensky talked to the military and presented them with state awards.
As reported, the President has appointed the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.
MENAFN04052024000193011044ID1108172566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.