Parliament Expands ARMA's Ability To Buy Military Bonds For Foreign Currency

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has supported in general a bill that expands the ability of the National Agency for Asset Recovery and Management (ARMA) to purchase military bonds for foreign currency.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Voice parliamentary faction in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the corresponding bill No. 10397 was supported by 299 deputies.

"The Rada allowed the ARM to manage funds in foreign currency. They will be able to buy military bonds with the arrested money in foreign currency," the statement said.

As reported, the National Agency for Asset Recovery and Management received UAH 112 million in income from military bonds.

