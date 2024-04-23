               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Parliament Expands ARMA's Ability To Buy Military Bonds For Foreign Currency


4/23/2024 8:09:14 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has supported in general a bill that expands the ability of the National Agency for Asset Recovery and Management (ARMA) to purchase military bonds for foreign currency.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Voice parliamentary faction in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the corresponding bill No. 10397 was supported by 299 deputies.

"The Rada allowed the ARM to manage funds in foreign currency. They will be able to buy military bonds with the arrested money in foreign currency," the statement said.

Read also: ARMA identifies seller of Medvedchuk's yach

As reported, the National Agency for Asset Recovery and Management received UAH 112 million in income from military bonds.

Photo is illustrative

MENAFN23042024000193011044ID1108127632

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search