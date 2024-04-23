Next Session Of The Milli Majlis Started, There Are 18 Issues On Agenda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The next plenary session of the spring session of the MilliMajlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament) has started, Azernews reports.

The agenda of the meeting, chaired by Sahiba Gafarova, includedthe discussion of 18 issues.

Those issues are as follows:

1. Draft law on approval of "Agreement on cooperation in thefield of veterinary medicine between the Government of the Republicof Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye".

2. Draft law on approving the Agreement between the Governmentof the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic ofTurkiye on elimination of double taxation and prevention of taxevasion with respect to income taxes.

3. Draft law on approving the "Agreement between the Governmentof the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of theRepublic of Albania on the mutual elimination of the visarequirement for persons holding national passports".

4. Draft amendment to the law "On social insurance" and the TaxCode (third reading).

5. Draft amendment to some laws related to the implementation ofthe Law No. 979-VIQD dated July 14, 2023 of the Republic ofAzerbaijan "On Amending the Law on Medicines" (third reading).

6. Draft amendment to the law "On serving in judicial bodies"(second reading).

7. Draft law "On the creation of artificial land areas in thesection of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to the Republic ofAzerbaijan" (second reading).

8. Draft amendment to the law "On tobacco and tobacco products"(first reading).

9. Draft amendment to the law "On Food Safety" (firstreading).

10. Draft amendments to the Tax, Customs Codes, "On State Fee"and "On Licenses and Permits" laws (first reading).

11. Draft amendment to the "Regulation on service in customsauthorities" approved by the Law No. 768-IQ dated December 7, 1999of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).

12. Draft amendment to the law "On Civil Service" (firstreading).

13. Draft amendment to the "Regulation on the Management Councilof the Civil Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by theLaw No. 283-IIQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 29, 2002(first reading).

14. Approved by the Law No. 960-IIQ dated June 28, 2005 of theRepublic of Azerbaijan "On the import, export, transittransportation and production of narcotic drugs, psychotropicsubstances whose circulation is prohibited, restricted andcontrolled in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as wellas in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan draft law onamendments to the list of precursors for which a license isrequired (first reading).

15. Draft amendment to the Civil Procedure, Family Codes and thelaw "On State Duty" (first reading).

16. Draft amendment to the law "On state registration and stateregister of legal entities" (first reading).

17. Draft amendment to Labor and Civil Codes (firstreading).

18. Draft amendment to the Tax Code (first reading).