Finnish PM accuses Russia of taking advantage of migration

(MENAFN) In a pointed accusation, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has accused Russia of deliberately engineering the influx of migrants from third countries to undermine the European Union (EU). Orpo made these remarks during a visit to the border at Imatra, where he emphasized the urgent need to bolster border security between Finland and Russia, a border that has been closed for several months.



Orpo's assertion underscores growing concerns within Finland about the surge in illegal crossings and the implications it holds for national security and stability. He asserted that Russia's alleged manipulation of migrant flows represents a significant threat, prompting Finnish authorities to consider new legislation aimed at addressing the situation. The prime minister's stance aligns with previous statements he made, emphasizing the seriousness of the border situation and the necessity of proactive measures to mitigate potential risks.



During the visit to the border, Orpo was accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, further underscoring the gravity of the issue at hand. Von der Leyen echoed Orpo's concerns, stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin has targeted Finland due to its support for Ukraine and its recent accession to NATO. She framed Russia's actions as part of a broader pattern of hybrid attacks aimed not only at Finland's security but at the security of the entire European Union.



The decision to close the border with Russia in December, initially a temporary measure, has now been extended indefinitely by Finnish authorities. The move comes in response to a notable increase in illegal crossings, with over 1,200 migrants from 29 different countries seeking asylum since August, according to official statistics. The majority of these migrants originate from conflict-ridden regions such as Syria and Somalia, raising concerns about the potential exploitation of vulnerable populations for political ends.



Russia, however, has vehemently denied allegations of weaponizing migration. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova rebuffed Orpo's claims, accusing Helsinki of obstructing cooperation between the two countries' border agencies.

